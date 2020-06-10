Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: World's largest green turtle colony nearly twice as big as thought; Robot built for Japan's aging workforce finds coronavirus role and more

Russia's space chief complains about American jokesAmericans should show more respect for Russia's space program after relying on it for nine years as the only way to send U.S. astronauts into orbit, the head of Russia's space agency said. The technology was used at Falerii Novi, a walled city spanning 75 acres (30.5 hectares) about 30 miles (50 km) north of Rome, researchers said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: World's largest green turtle colony nearly twice as big as thought; Robot built for Japan's aging workforce finds coronavirus role and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

World's largest green turtle colony nearly twice as big as thought

The world's largest population of nesting green turtles is near twice as big as previously thought, scientists said on Wednesday, after drones enabled better surveys of the animals. Australian scientists determined that there were about 64,000 green turtles waiting to lay eggs on Raine Island - a vegetated coral cay on the outer edges of the Great Barrier Reef - significantly more than thought.

Robot built for Japan's aging workforce finds coronavirus role

Mira Robotics developed its "ugo" robot to reinforce greying Japan's shrinking workforce, but as the coronavirus threat persists, the Japanese startup is offering its machine as a tool in the fight against the outbreak, the company's CEO said. "The coronavirus has created a need for robots because they can reduce direct contact between people," Ken Matsui told Reuters at his company's workshop in Kawasaki, near Tokyo. "We've had inquiries from overseas, including from Singapore and France."

Pandemic offers scientists unprecedented chance to 'hear' oceans as they once were

Eleven years ago, environmental scientist Jesse Ausubel dreamed aloud in a commencement speech: What if scientists could record the sounds of the ocean in the days before propeller-driven ships and boats spanned the globe? They would listen to chit-chat between blue whales hundreds of miles apart. They would record the familiar chirps and clicks among a pod of dolphins. And they would do so without the cacophony of humankind – and develop a better understanding of how that undersea racket has affected sea life.

Russia's space chief complains about American jokes

Americans should show more respect for Russia's space program after relying on it for nine years as the only way to send U.S. astronauts into orbit, the head of Russia's space agency said. The United States launched the first astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011 last month in a rocket built by SpaceX, the company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. In the intervening years, Americans flying to the International Space Station relied on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Ground-penetrating radar reveals splendor of ancient Roman city

In a glimpse into the future of archeology, researchers have used ground-penetrating radar to map an entire ancient Roman city, detecting remarkable details of buildings still deep underground including a temple and a unique public monument. The technology was used at Falerii Novi, a walled city spanning 75 acres (30.5 hectares) about 30 miles (50 km) north of Rome, researchers said on Monday.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK pilots union welcomes "fire and rehire" debate in clash with BA

Britains biggest pilots union welcomed a lawmakers attempt to ban companies from forcing employees to accept inferior terms through fire and rehire tactics, a practise which it says British Airways is using. British Airways has come under f...

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' Q4 PAT rises 37 pc to Rs 44.3 cr

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries on Wednesday reported a 36.84 per cent rise in profit after tax PAT to Rs 44.27 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31. The companys PAT had stood at Rs 32.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2018...

ICC to exercise 'common sense' approach if players opt to extend support for 'equitable society'

The International Cricket Council ICC will exercise the common sense approach if players opt to express solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement. The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport. We support play...

Madras HC declines to stay online classes

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to grant an interim stay on online classes conducted by schools for students. Observing that continuation of online education without sufficient guidelines is a matter of larger public importance,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020