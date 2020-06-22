Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station; Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year and more

As part of its agreement with the Johnson Space Center, the space tourism company will identify entities keen to buy private missions and develop training packages, as well as aid in transportation, on-orbit and ground resources.

22-06-2020
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station, sending the shares of the company up to more than 14%. As part of its agreement with the Johnson Space Center, the space tourism company will identify entities keen to buy private missions and develop training packages, as well as aid in transportation, on-orbit and ground resources.

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the true "ring of fire".

