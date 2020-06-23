Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions; Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year and more

An analysis of images of its surface taken in 2015 by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft and computer simulations of the dwarf planet's interior led the researchers to propose a "hot start" scenario for Pluto's formation some 4.5 billion years ago as the solar system, including Earth, took shape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions; Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station, sending the shares of the company up about 10%. As part of its agreement with the Johnson Space Center, the space tourism company will identify entities keen to buy private missions and develop training packages, as well as aid in transportation, on-orbit and ground resources.

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the true "ring of fire".

Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead

Pluto, a frigid little world inhabiting the solar system's outer reaches, may have been born as a warmer place sheltering a subsurface ocean that still exists today, researchers said on Monday. An analysis of images of its surface taken in 2015 by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft and computer simulations of the dwarf planet's interior led the researchers to propose a "hot start" scenario for Pluto's formation some 4.5 billion years ago as the solar system, including Earth, took shape.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump issues proclamation to suspend H-1B, other visas till year end

US President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year. Trump said the step was essential to help mi...

U.S. accuses India of unfair practices on charter flights

The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to appl...

Blazers' Ariza reportedly will miss restart to visit son

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza reportedly will opt out of the NBAs restart in Orlando, Fla., next month in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window with his 12-year-old son. According to ESPN, Ariza and...

UK citizens' assembly backs climate-friendly coronavirus recovery

By Megan Rowling June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains post-coronavirus economic recovery plan should be used to help cut its climate-heating emissions to net zero, a citizens assembly set up to give insights on how to achieve that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020