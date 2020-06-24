Science News Roundup: China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS network; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more
An analysis of images of its surface taken in 2015 by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft and computer simulations of the dwarf planet's interior led the researchers to propose a "hot start" scenario for Pluto's formation some 4.5 billion years ago as the solar system, including Earth, took shape.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station
Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station (ISS), sending the shares of the company up about 16%. As part of its agreement with the Johnson Space Center, the space tourism company will identify candidates interested in buying tickets for private rides to space in orbital-grade vehicles from other companies, and develop training packages under its "astronaut readiness program."
China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS network
China on Tuesday successfully put into orbit its final Beidou satellite, completing a navigation network years in the making and setting the stage to challenge the U.S.-owned Global Positioning System (GPS). The idea to develop Beidou, or the Big Dipper in Chinese, took shape in the 1990s as China's military sought to reduce its reliance on GPS, which is run by the U.S. Air Force.
Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead
Pluto, a frigid little world inhabiting the solar system's outer reaches, may have been born as a warmer place sheltering a subsurface ocean that still exists today, researchers said on Monday. An analysis of images of its surface taken in 2015 by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft and computer simulations of the dwarf planet's interior led the researchers to propose a "hot start" scenario for Pluto's formation some 4.5 billion years ago as the solar system, including Earth, took shape.
ALSO READ
China set to complete Beidou network rivalling GPS in global navigation
Science News Roundup: KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more
China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem
China to launch last satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System on Tuesday
Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more