Motorola One Fusion+ Launch In India; Know All About Second Sale On Flipkart
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:35 IST
The much anticipated mid-range smartphone Motorola One Fusion+ by Motorola went on sale for the first time on 24th June 2020 at 12 PM on Flipkart. The sale went over just in a fraction of seconds after it was listed by Flipkart for end users.
The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999 and is available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue color options. The key highlights of the Moto device are 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, and more.
Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications
Camera: 64 MP quad-camera system Capture ultra-realistic high-res images, breathtaking wide-angle photos, beautifully blurred portraits, and incredibly detailed close-up shots with a 64 MP quad-camera system that's perfect for any memory.
Performance: Motorola One Fusion+ easily handle graphic intensive processing and bring your videos and games to life with over 20% faster performance4 and improved power efficiency5 from the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G processor. Multitask easily between apps with 6 GB of RAM.
Battery: One Fusion+ have a massive 5000 mAh battery makes sure you always have power when you need it, and fuel up fast with 18W TurboPower™ charging. enhanced entertainment Watch shows and movies with distinct colors.
A dedicated Google Assistant button Launch the Google Assistant with the press of a button to ask questions and get answers.