TikTok clone Mitron surpasses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store

The Mitron app, India's short video-sharing social platform which emerged as a local alternative to China's TikTok continues to gain popularity as anti-China sentiments are surging in the country amidst LAC (Line of Actual Control) standoff. The app, aka TikTok's desi rival, has surpassed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store within two months of its launch.

Similar to TikTok, Mitron allows users to create, edit, and share their own videos whilst simultaneously browsing through a library of top videos across the globe. The app developed by Shibank Agarwal, a student of IIT Roorkee, was previously removed from the Play Store for violation of developer policies related to spam and minimum functionality. However, Mitron shortly returned on Play with updated privacy policies, bug fixes, and other improvements.

The outrage against Chinese products including TikTok flared up after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to go 'Vocal for Local' and now the brewing standoff at the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh is giving impetus to the 'boycott Chinese products' campaign in the country.