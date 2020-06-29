Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says

The European Union will plough more money into rocket launches, satellite communication and space exploration to preserve its often unsung successes in space and keep up with US and Chinese ambitions, its space chief said on Sunday. Over the past decades, Europe has sought to build independent access to space from U.S. and Russian pioneers to help its industry, with successes such as Ariane rockets or GPS-rival satnav Galileo.