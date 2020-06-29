Left Menu
29-06-2020
Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says

The European Union will plough more money into rocket launches, satellite communication and space exploration to preserve its often unsung successes in space and keep up with US and Chinese ambitions, its space chief said on Sunday. Over the past decades, Europe has sought to build independent access to space from U.S. and Russian pioneers to help its industry, with successes such as Ariane rockets or GPS-rival satnav Galileo.

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Nagaland govt extends lockdown till July 15

The Nagaland government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till July 15 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a government spokesperson said. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken during the state Cabinet meeting...

Mumbai mayor hospitalised for kidney stone, condition stable

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was on Monday hospitalised for kidney stone after she complained of shooting pain and her condition was stable, an official said. A close aide of the mayor said she had been suffering from kidney stones for a l...

U.S. Supreme Court spurns environmental challenge to Trump's border wall

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by four environmental groups to the authority of President Donald Trumps administration to build his promised wall along the border with Mexico. The justices turned away an appea...

West Bengal: Left, Congress hold joint protest rallies against fuel price hike

Left parties and the Congress on Monday held protest rallies jointly at various places of West Bengal against rise in petrol and diesel prices, claiming that people already suffering from the lockdown are being made to face further hardship...
