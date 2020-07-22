Science News Roundup: Multiple vaccine candidates show early promise; Scientists identify 37 recently active volcanic structures in Venus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Multiple vaccine candidates show early promise; inhaled interferon helps severe COVID-19 patients

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Early tests of COVID-19 vaccines yield promising results.

Scientists identify 37 recently active volcanic structures on Venus

Scientists have identified 37 volcanic structures on Venus that appear to be recently active - and probably still are today - painting the picture of a geologically dynamic planet and not a dormant world as long thought. The research focused on ring-like structures called coronae, caused by an upwelling of hot rock from deep within the planet's interior, and provided compelling evidence of widespread recent tectonic and magma activity on Venus's surface, researchers said on Monday.

SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return

The NASA astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station in SpaceX's first crewed flight in May are expected to return to Earth on Aug. 2 after spending two months in orbit, a NASA spokesman said on Friday. U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will gear up for the final benchmark test of SpaceX's so-called Demo-2 mission: a coordinated splashdown somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean that will cap NASA's first crewed mission from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech

Applied Materials Inc, the Santa Clara, California-based maker of tools for making semiconductors, on Monday introduced a new technology aimed alleviating a speed bottleneck in computer chips. Computer chips are made up of switches called transistors that help them carry out the digital logic of 1s and 0s. But those transistors have to be connected together with a conductive metal to send and receive electrical signals.

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars on Monday as it strives to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil. The Hope Probe blasted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 1:58 a.m. UAE time/6:58 a.m. Japanese time Monday (2158 GMT Sunday) for a seven-month journey to the red planet, where it will orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.