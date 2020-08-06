VisionRI led JV shortlisted for IDA funded IT project in Ethiopia’s Transport sector

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, in association with IntraCom ICT Solution PLC of Ethiopia, has been shortlisted for the Information Technology (IT) project in Ethiopia's transport sector which is financially supported by the International Development Association (IDA), a member of the World Bank Group. The work of the project entitled 'Supervision of Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) and Ministry of Transport (MoT) Data Center Infrastructure and Unified Communication and Collaboration Solutions Project' consists of civil, electrical, security, and network-related infrastructure hardware installations.

The 18-month project is a component of the 'Expressway Development Support Project' being implemented by the Ethiopian Roads Authority on behalf of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Besides the VisinRI led joint venture, five other international firms/ JVs will also compete for the project. They are AH Consulting PLC (Uganda), Austroconsult Technische und Betriebswirt- Schaftliche Planung und Beratung Ges.M.B.H. (Austria), IDOM Consulting, Engineering & Architecture SAU in Sub consultancy with Neuronet PLC (Spain/ Ethiopia), Norway Registers Development QS (NRD QS) in association with BAIP UAB (Norway/ Lithuania) and Shaker Consultancy Group (Egypt). All the shortlisted firms/ JVs are required to submit their project proposals latest by September 8, 2020. The selected firm/ JV will be responsible for executing all the works related to the project including administrative, quality control, evaluation, and project audit.

"Transport, Digital Development, and Energy are the core market areas of VisionRI. We have implemented several multidisciplinary projects related to road transport, information technology (IT), and electricity in African and Asian countries while some are under progress. The team is working to present a robust proposal and we are hopeful to win the contract," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director of VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd. The company has recently launched an initiative Center of Excellence on Emerging Development Perspectives (COE-EDP) which aims to keep track of the transition trajectory of global development and work towards conceptualization, development, and mainstreaming of innovative developmental approaches, frameworks, and practices.

The project assignment will include the work of reviewing, supplying, commissioning, installation, and configuration of data center infrastructure, video conference infrastructure, IP telephony, Unified Communication & Collaboration (UC&C) infrastructure for ERA, and Ministry of Transport (MoT). "The firm is expected to direct the authority on strategic intervention required with regard to the information and communication technology implementation manual, policies, procedure, and other needs," reads the terms of reference.