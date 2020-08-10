Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi has once again made the Fortune Global 500 list for 2020

Founded in April 2010, the Beijing-based has revenue of USD 29.795 billion and a net profit of USD 1.453 billion in the previous fiscal year, up 34.8 percent year-on-year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:15 IST
Xiaomi has once again made the Fortune Global 500 list for 2020
Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has made it to the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations in terms of revenue and net profit for the second consecutive year, marking up 46 spots to 422nd from 468th in the previous year, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Founded in April 2010, the Beijing-based company has revenue of USD 29.795 billion and a net profit of USD 1.453 billion in the previous fiscal year, up 34.8 percent year-on-year. In addition, Xiaomi has maintained its ranking at No. 7 in the Internet Services and Retailing category.

Commenting on the achievement, Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi, said, "this year marks the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi's foundation. Looking back at the past decade, Xiaomi would not have achieved the success it enjoys today without the cordial and unwavering support from our nearly 19,000 colleagues worldwide, Mi Fans, users, business partners, and friends."

"Impacts from the pandemic were felt in the first few months of this year, but as lockdown measures are gradually loosened, we see a robust rebound thanks to our efforts taken on securing the manufacturing and supply chain, working closely with our global partners, as well as living up to the potential of our omnichannel online-offline retail system," said Chew Shou Zi, President of International at Xiaomi Corporation.

To recall, Xiaomi was also named to Fortune's China 500 list for the second time in July 2020, ranking 50th, jumping three slots from 53rd position last year. The company was ranked 24th on the Boston Consulting Group's list of 50 most innovative companies in 2020, and 384th on the Forbes Global 2000 list for 2020.

As of June 2020, Xiaomi had been the world's fourth-largest smartphone brand in terms of shipment sales volume and is placed among the top five companies in 50 markets, in terms of shipments, of the 90 global markets where the company has established its footprints.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah Faesal quits politics amid speculation he may return to IAS fold

Shah Faesal, who topped the IAS exam in 2009 but floated a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir last year, on Monday abruptly quit politics amid speculation that he may return to government service. The 37-year-old tendered his resignat...

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their first child together

Celebrity couple Chriss Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child a baby girl on Monday and named her as Lyla Maria. The Avengers Infinity War actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Katherine holding their...

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

As he celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and was forced to celebrate his birthday in quarantine. He took to Instagram to share a childhood monochrome ...

As Taipei hosts US official, Chinese fighter jets cross midline of Taiwan Strait

Even as US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was in Taiwan on a visit, Beijing deployed fighter jets that briefly crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, South China Morning Post reported citing Taiwans defence mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020