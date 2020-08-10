Left Menu
Oppo Watch now available in India; grab it at Amazon

The Oppo Watch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Ambiq Micro's Apollo3 Wireless SoC and runs Wear OS by Google. Unlike its Chinese variant, the watch lacks support for eSIM. 

10-08-2020
HIGHLIGHT

  • Flexible Dual-Curved Display
  • Wear OS by Google
  • Up to 21-Day Battery Life
  • Workout and Health Tracking

Oppo's first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon. The Apple Watch look-alike features a 3D curved back design, an AMOLED display, 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, and a range of other workout and health-tracking functions.

The Oppo Watch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Ambiq Micro's Apollo3 Wireless SoC and runs Wear OS by Google. Unlike its Chinese variant, the watch lacks support for eSIM.

Talking about health and fitness features, the Oppo Watch supports six workout modes- Fitness Run,5-Min Workouts, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, and Swimming while fitness functions onboard the smartwatch include Heart rate and sleep monitoring, Get Up Reminder, and Guided breathing exercises.

Both the models support the all-new Watch VOOC Flash Charging that takes the watch's battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 75 minutes. The 41mm Oppo Watch carries a price tag of Rs 14,990 while the larger 46 mm variant is priced at Rs 19,990

Specifications: Oppo Watch

Oppo Watch

46mm (WiFi)

41mm (WiFi)

Display

1.9-inch AMOLED

Flexible Dual-Curved display

402 x 476-pixels

5ATM water resistance

1.6-inch rigid AMOLED

320 x 360-pixels

3ATM water resistance

Case / Strap

fluororubber

fluororubber

Processor, OS

Snapdragon 3100/Apollo 3

Wear OS;

Android 6.0 or later

Snapdragon 3100/Apollo 3

Wear OS;

Android 6.0 or later

Memory and Storage

1GB + 8GB

1GB + 8GB

Battery

430mAh

21 days of life

Magnetic Charging

Watch VOOC Flash Charging

300mAh

14 days of life

Magnetic Charging

Watch VOOC Flash Charging

Connectivity

WLAN 2.4G

BT4.2, BLE

NFC

GPS/A-GPS/Beidou

WLAN 2.4G

BT4.2, BLE

NFC

GPS/A-GPS/Beidou

Color

Black;

Glossy Gold

black;

pink gold;

silver mist

