Leak: Realme 7 Pro full specs leaked ahead of official launch on Sept 3

The Realme 7 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the same processor powering the Oppo Reno 4, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Poco M2 Pro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:37 IST
Realme today announced that it will be launching the Realme 7 series on September 3. Just hours after the announcement, full specifications of the Realme 7 Pro have been leaked online.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared the specifications of the upcoming phone on Twitter. He claims that the Realme 7 Pro will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080-pixels resolution. The phone will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the same processor powering the Oppo Reno 4, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Poco M2 Pro.

On the camera front, the Realme 7 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.5 aperture and 85-degree field-of-view. The rear quad camera array will include a 64-megapixel primary lens which has also been confirmed by the company. It will be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Further, the leaker claims that the upcoming phone will have two memory variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperDart charging solution (also confirmed by Realme) and dual stereo speakers.

There is still no information regarding the possible pricing of the Realme 7 Pro. However, it's officially confirmed that the phone will be launched in the mid-range segment.

