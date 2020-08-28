Left Menu
Xiaomi demonstrates its 3rd generation under-screen camera technology

With the new pixel arrangement solution and Xiaomi's self-developed optimization algorithm, the new under-display camera matches the imaging performance of conventional front cameras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:21 IST
Xiaomi demonstrates its 3rd generation under-screen camera technology
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Xiaomi today unveiled its 3rd Generation Under-screen Camera Technology that perfectly disguises the integrated front camera and shows the same performance as conventional front cameras. Mass production of smartphones equipped with the new camera technology will begin next year.

With the third-generation camera solution, the company says it has dramatically improved the full-screen effect by optimizing the camera algorithm and through self-developed pixel arrangement that allows the screen to pass light through the gap area of ​​sub-pixels, allowing each single pixel to retain a complete RGB subpixel layout without sacrificing pixel density.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

By doubling the number of horizontal and vertical pixels, the screen above the camera achieves the same pixel density as on the rest of the display area, thus making a perfect full-screen form factor a reality. With the new pixel arrangement solution and Xiaomi's self-developed optimization algorithm, the new under-display camera matches the imaging performance of conventional front cameras.

"From the first generation of the technology that did not leave lab grounds to the second generation that was officially introduced to the public, Xiaomi never stopped exploring under-screen cameras. The latest generation of under-display camera technology introduced today brings the ultimate full-screen form factor into reality. Behind all these innovations is not just Xiaomi's pursuit of ultimate technological excellence, but also the company's commitment to research and development," says Xiaomi.

