Samsung India launches Galaxy M51; price starts at Rs 24,999

Samsung today announced the launch of its most powerful M Series smartphone in India i.e. the Galaxy M51. The phone comes with an sAMOLED display, an octa-core chipset and a 64-megapixel quad camera setup.

Commenting on the launch, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India said, "With the only 7000mAh battery industry-wide, and the host of other spectacular features, the Samsung Galaxy M51 rightfully lays claims to its marketing campaign tagline of the Meanest Monster Ever."

The Galaxy M51 will be available in Electric Blue and Celestial Black color options and two memory variants- 6/128GB and 8GB/128GB priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively. The device will go on sale on September 18th.

Display

The Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and up to 110 percent NTSC color gamut. For quick unlocking, there is a side fingerprint sensor and Fast Face Unlock function.

Performance

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with an octa-core CPU running at 2.2 GHz. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB LPDDRX RAM and 128GB which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device also packs AI Game Booster and Adreno 618 GPU for a powerful gaming experience.

The Galaxy M51 boots OneUI based on Android 10 and comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support that takes 115 minutes to fully charge the phone. On a single charge, the battery is claimed to offer up to 64 hours of talk time, up to 24 hours of internet usage time and up to 182 hours of music playback time. It also supports reverse charging.

Camera

The rear quad-camera setup comprises a 64-megapixel main Sony IMX 682 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, a 5-megapixel depth camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and Single Take-Multiple outputs feature that delivers up to 10 photos with just one take.