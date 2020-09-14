LG WING: World's first smartphone with Gimbal Motion camera, hidden display launched

After weeks of leaks and rumors, the LG WING has finally arrived as LG Electronics' first Explorer Project device. The device boasts a unique form factor and is the world's first smartphone to feature a Gimbal Motion camera and a hidden display that unlocks new use cases.

Starting next month, LG WING will initially be released in South Korea and thereafter in key markets across North America and Europe. The phone will be available in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky color options and there is no information regarding the phone's pricing.

Design and display

The main screen is a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED FullVision display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio which can be entirely rotated 90 degrees in the clockwise direction to reveal a 3.9 inch hidden secondary screen with 1.15:1 aspect ratio. In Swivel Mode or simply when the main display is in the landscape mode, a single application can be expanded to both screens or two applications can be displayed simultaneously, one on each display.

LG WING's hinge module comes with Hydraulic Damper to facilitate smoother swiveling whilst preventing scratches on the secondary display. LG claims that the phones' hinge mechanism is perfectly reliable even after 200,000 swivels.

Further, the phone comes with an IP54 Water and Dust Resistance rating and an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

Performance

The smartphone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform with an integrated 5G Modem-RF system and Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. The processor is coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

LG WING is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ technology and Wireless Charging. The phone runs Android 10.

Camera

LG WING features a triple camera setup including a 64MP main lens with OIS, a 12MP Ultra Wide Bog Pixel lens with 120-degree FOV and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with 117-degree FOV. On the front, the phone comes with a 32MP pop-up camera and one of its rear cameras can be utilized simultaneously to enable dual recording in Swivel Mode.

In addition, the Gimbal Motion camera (a virtual joystick on the auxiliary display) providers users the stability needed to capture clearer shots and smooth video footage in horizontal mode with one hand. The secondary display acts as a convenient grip to capture smoother videos when moving which otherwise is difficult to accomplish with conventional bar-type smartphones.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the phone are - 5G; 4G LTE; Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.1; NFC and USB Type-C port.