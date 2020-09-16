Left Menu
Prodigy Technovations Announces innovative 100BaseT1 Automotive Ethernet Protocol Analyzer for next generation in-vehicle Network debug applications

16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore, India-based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd (www.prodigytechno.com) announces 100BaseT1 Automotive Ethernet Protocol Analyzer to address the challenges in automotive Ethernet Protocol Analysis. Prodigy Technovations has developed PGY-100BASET1-PA Automotive Ethernet Protocol Analyzer which accesses the in-vehicle bus by passive tap and acquires the Ethernet packets with high resolution time stamp.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:48 IST
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore, India-based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd (www.prodigytechno.com) announces 100BaseT1 Automotive Ethernet Protocol Analyzer to address the challenges in automotive Ethernet Protocol Analysis. PGY-100BASET1-PA is an industry first passive tap standalone automotive Ethernet Protocol analyzer. Automotive Ethernet interface is the choice of interface to address current and future needs of in-vehicle bus data speed. Need for higher data speed in automotive growing to support feature-rich ADAS and connected vehicle data. Two wire full duplex 100BASET1 PAM3 signaling is the interface bus to address these needs. Prodigy Technovations has developed PGY-100BASET1-PA Automotive Ethernet Protocol Analyzer which accesses the in-vehicle bus by passive tap and acquires the Ethernet packets with high resolution time stamp. PGY-100BASET1-PA enables Design and Validation design engineers to accurately characterize the timing issues between Master and Slave ECUs.

Key Features of PGY-100BASET1-PA Automotive Ethernet Protocol Analyzer • Protocol Decode and Analysis of 100BaseT1 Bus • Passive Tapping allows non-intrusive method of monitoring 100BaseT1 Bus • Decoding of T10 Sleep and Wakeup events of master and slave • Continuous streaming of protocol activity SSD/HDD enables long duration capture of protocol data • Simultaneously monitoring of 100BaseT1 and MDIO/MDC protocol Activity For detail product information visit https://prodigytechno.com/device/prod-hapa-100base-t1-automotive-ethernet-protocol-analyzer/ "Automotive Ethernet design and test engineers are facing challenges while passively tapping the 100BaseT1 bus for reliable Protocol Analysis," says U. N. Vasudev, Director for Product Management at Prodigy Technovations. "PGY-100BASET1-PA helps solve the problems by non-intrusively tapping the 100BaseT1 Bus, offering reliable data capture for accurate timing and protocol analysis over long period of data capture" Pricing, availability: The PGY-100BASET1-PA, 100BASET1 Automotive Ethernet Protocol Analyzer is now orderable. Product will be delivered in 6 to 8 weeks of time. For Evaluation and Pricing, write to contact@prodigytechno.com About Prodigy Technovations Prodigy Technovations is the leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions for mainstream and emerging technologies. We provide Protocol Decode, and PHY layer testing solutions on Test & Measurements equipment's. Prodigy Technovations is member of Open Alliance, MIPI, JEDEC, SD Association, and PCIe associations. It is actively involved in working with industry leaders and redefining the protocol analysis for mainstream and emerging interfaces. Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274728/Prodigy_Tap_100BASE_T1.mp4 PWR PWR

