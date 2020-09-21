Left Menu
Amazon India teases arrival of OnePlus 8T 5G; may launch on Oct 14

Updated: 21-09-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:16 IST
Amazon India teases arrival of OnePlus 8T 5G; may launch on Oct 14
Image Credit: Pricebaba/OnLeaks

Online retail giant Amazon has put up a teaser page for the upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone with 'Coming Soon' label. While the e-commerce giant has not mentioned the exact launch date, there are rumors that the latest OnePlus flagship will launch on October 14.

The dedicated microsite on Amazon is also hosting a quiz relating to the OnePlus 8T 5G. The terms and conditions page for the quiz has confirmed the 8 GB variant of the phone. A recent leak also said that the OnePlus 8T will come in two memory configurations- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

As for the specifications, recently, Mysmartprice in collaboration with popular leaker Ishan Agarwal revealed the key specs and features of the OnePlus 8T including a 120Hz display and 65W fast-charging support.

The upcoming flagship is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, Qualcomm's most advanced 5G platform that incorporates Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System for multi-gigabit 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 8T 5G is tipped to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge support and an L-shaped quad-camera setup at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 48-megapixel main lens which will be assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens.

On the front, the tiny punch-hole will house a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

