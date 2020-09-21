Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Tribes Group Ropes in ace Political Strategist, Dr. Mehul Choksi, Launches Political Consulting and Election Communication company - Mandate

The company holds expertise in planning and executing election campaigns, candidate profiling and government messaging which will help parties and politicians develop a niche to break clutter and reach out to the target group in a focused and effective manner. While The Tribes Group is a robust integrated communication group specializing in brand, corporate and personality communications, the strategic alliance with Dr. Mehul Choksi, a veteran in the political strategy space makes Mandate a formidable entity, equipped to tackle multi- pronged and complex election campaigns spread across geographies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:42 IST
The Tribes Group Ropes in ace Political Strategist, Dr. Mehul Choksi, Launches Political Consulting and Election Communication company - Mandate
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Business Wire India Seasoned political strategist, Dr. Mehul Choksi has joined hands with communications behemoth The Tribes Group to launch Mandate, a first of its kind, end-to-end Political Consulting and Election Communication company. With a one-of-a-kind collaboration of the most experienced election strategists, marketing & branding professionals, technology & data experts, and a vast network of professionals channeling down to grass root levels, 'Mandate' is poised to render professionally managed solutions in the space, structuring it with foolproof proprietary tools and a proven track record. The company holds expertise in planning and executing election campaigns, candidate profiling, and government messaging which will help parties and politicians develop a niche to break the clutter and reach out to the target group in a focused and effective manner.

While The Tribes Group is a robust integrated communication group specializing in brand, corporate, and personality communications, the strategic alliance with Dr. Mehul Choksi, a veteran in the political strategy space makes Mandate a formidable entity, equipped to tackle multi-pronged and complex election campaigns spread across geographies. Dr. Choksi, a lawyer by profession has done a Ph.D. on 'Leadership in Governance – A case study on Hon'ble Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi'. He is also a student of political science with a deep understanding of the Indian political system and has been involved in strategizing elections since 2008.

'Mandate' seeks to utilize its influential and experienced team and domain expertise to establish synergy between the messaging strategy and the creative output, faster turnaround, easy control and monitoring of the campaign, and delivering budget efficiencies that will optimize every campaign. Speaking about the launch, Mr. Gour Gupta, MD-Tribes Group & Co-Founder, Mandate, said, "With India being the biggest and the most vibrant democracy in the world, we believe, there rests a huge opportunity in creating an organized structure to strategize, conceptualize and manage election campaigns. With elections in the key states around the corner, there can't be a better time to launch Mandate." Adding to Gupta, Dr. Mehul Choksi, Co-Founder, Mandate, said, "Our core strengths are a fully functional data analytics and insight mining team, access to leading political parties and a proven success formula of science and political intuition can provide a 360-degree networking and implementation platform." On average, every year, about 4 to 5 states go to polls for one or the other type of elections. In the 2019 General Elections, 8000 candidates fought for 545 seats. According to the Centre for media studies, India spent close to $7.5 Billion (INR 55,000 crores) in the 2019 General elections. A significant chunk of this budget was spent on travel, advertising, and promotion, and conducting roadshows and rallies.

Editorial Notes. Services offered by Mandate: • Constituency level research to identify key issues which can influence voters • SWOT analysis of candidates - client v/s opposition • Constituency-centric and assembly-centric strategies • Developing the key messaging strategy (Top Line messaging and bottom line messaging) • Voter segmentation by language, caste, creed, economic status, age, gender and demography • Data analytics and insight mining • Developing the campaign plan - whom to talk, what to say, how to say, where to say, how many times to say • Designing the creative campaign- TV, Radio, Print, Digital, Social Media, Blogs, Podcasts, OOH, On-ground and events, mobile SMS and WhatsApp • 360 campaign implementations • Tech deployment and app development for campaign management and reporting by using political science, creativity, technology and human instinct to engage and influence Indian voters About Tribes Group Tribes, founded by Gour Gupta, is a through the line communications company with special focus on providing brand solutions through OOH, Experiential, Digital and Retail. In a complex marketing environment where iconic brands have acknowledged the power of experiences and engagement, Tribes has been at the forefront of helping its client's presence across these touchpoints. With a capitalized billing of over USD 83 Million, Tribes is one of the top agencies in the country today with over 200 active brands to which it provides marketing solutions. Tribes have a rich portfolio of Blue Chip clients such as MG Motors, Google, Honda Motorcycles, Toyota, ITC, Michelin, One Plus, Pernod Ricard, Exxon Mobil, Bajaj Electricals, Pepsico, Oracle, HP, Wipro, HDFC Life, IDFC Bank, Marico, HUL, Skoda, Nerolac, Adani, Britannia, Canon, Legrand, Star India, Microsoft to name a few. Tribes also have a JV with DDB Mudra Group.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties in Pakistan form alliance, anti-govt movement against Imran Khan

Major Opposition parties in Pakistan have formed an alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM -- demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and sacking of his top aid Lt Gen Retd Asim Saleem Bajwa over allegations of corrupti...

Negativity not in Bollywood, exists only on TV channels: Anubhav Sinha

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha says the negative perception about the Hindi film industry has been manufactured on TV news channels and doesnt hold any weight among fans. Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death in June, there has been a whirl...

Motor racing-German F1 Grand Prix to allow up to 20,000 fans

Next months Eifel Grand Prix at Germanys Nuerburgring track can have as many as 20,000 fans in attendance, local authorities said on Monday, with the regions coronavirus infections under control. The permission for 20,000 fans is within the...

Congress bandh partially affects normal life in Tripura

Normal life was partially affected in Tripura on Monday in response to a dawn-to-dusk bandh called by opposition Congress to press for their 12- point charter of demands including improvement of healthcare services in G B Pant hospital here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020