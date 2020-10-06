Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays and more

Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said he will visit his space company’s Florida rocket facilities this week to investigate the cause of recent launch aborts and delays that have held up a busy mission schedule for the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 10:31 IST
Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said he will visit his space company's Florida rocket facilities this week to investigate the cause of recent launch aborts and delays that have held up a busy mission schedule for the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. The space company last week halted two back-to-back Falcon 9 missions - one packed with 60 SpaceX Starlink satellites and the other carrying a GPS satellite for the U.S. Air Force - over technical issues detected less than 30 seconds before planned liftoff from a launchpad in Florida.

Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites

Elon Musk's SpaceX won a $149 million contract to build missile-tracking satellites for the Pentagon, the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) said on Monday, in the company's first government contract to build satellites. SpaceX, known for its reusable rockets and astronaut capsules, is ramping up satellite production for Starlink, a growing constellation of hundreds of internet-beaming satellites that chief executive Elon Musk hopes will generate enough revenue to help fund SpaceX's interplanetary goals.

Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery

Two Americans and a Briton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for identifying the hepatitis C virus, in work spanning decades that has helped to limit the spread of the fatal disease and develop drugs to cure it. The discoveries by Harvey Alter, Charles Rice and Briton Michael Houghton mean there is now a chance of eradicating the hepatitis C virus - a goal the World Health Organization wants to achieve in the next decade.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Security to actress, but why not to Hathras victim's kin: Sena

The Centre provided Y-plus security to an actress from Mumbai, but the family of Hathras Dalit victim does not get any and this is not in line with Dr B R Ambedkars Constitution, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday. The family of the Hathras woma...

Soccer-Wilshere confident of playing at the highest level after West Ham exit

English midfielder Jack Wilshere has said he was not given the opportunities to feature regularly at West Ham United despite being fully fit and that he is confident that he can continue playing at the highest level. Wilshere, 28, joined We...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-week high as Trump leaves hospital

Asian stock markets advanced to a more than two-week high on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for COVID-19, and as prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten. E...

RPF recovers gold worth Rs 1.12 cr in Assam, four arrested

The Railway Protection Force RPF has recovered 13 gold bars worth Rs 1.12 crores from a train and arrested four alleged smugglers in Assam. As per the RPF, the smugglers arrested from Guwahati, Assam on October 5, also include two women.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020