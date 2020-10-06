MGID Wins Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

Left Menu
MGID's AMP Smart Widget was recognized at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for being a comprehensive, AI-powered solution that effectively monetizes search traffic, delivers contextualized ad targeting, and engages both new and established audiences. In 2020, upward of 1,000 nominations were considered from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region, in categories such as Innovation in Business-to-Business Services, Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries, and Innovation in Media, Visual Communications & Entertainment, among many others.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 06-10-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 10:32 IST
MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the seventh annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. MGID received the Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Technology Development (Other Service Industries division), due to the success of its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Smart Widget in leading the way to better mobile experiences. MGID's AMP Smart Widget was recognized at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for being a comprehensive, AI-powered solution that effectively monetizes search traffic, delivers contextualized ad targeting, and engages both new and established audiences.

In 2020, upward of 1,000 nominations were considered from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region, in categories such as Innovation in Business-to-Business Services, Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries, and Innovation in Media, Visual Communications & Entertainment, among many others. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards as a front-runner in technology innovation," commented Nickolas Rekeda, CMO at MGID. "Continually advancing our product is the cornerstone of MGID, as we ensure publishers and advertisers have access to premium tools that deliver efficient, high-performance ad campaigns. To continue achieving this, we are working closely with our sophisticated, well-established industry partners and constantly refining our technology development." About MGID MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising that drives revenue growth for all participants of the ecosystem. Since its foundation in 2008, MGID has become a leading content recommendation platform, targeting 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly. The MGID platform helps publishers retain and monetize audiences, while driving performance and awareness for brands by connecting them to unique audiences, at the right time, with the right content.

