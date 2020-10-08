Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Nest Audio to hit India during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:49 IST
Google Nest Audio to hit India during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Google is gearing up to launch its latest smart speaker, Nest Audio, in India. The company has created a dedicated microsite on Flipkart which suggests that the smart speaker will be available for purchase during the Big Billion Days sale event.

While the Flipkart page doesn't mention the exact launch date and pricing details of the Google Nest Audio, it hints that it will be offered in Chalk and Charcoal color options in India.

Google Nest Audio: Specifications and features

Speaking of the specs and features, Nest Audio packs a 19mm custom-designed tweeter for high-frequency, distortion-free coverage and a 75mm mid-woofer for stronger bass. It is equipped with three far-field microphones and a two-stage mic mute switch button to physically turn off the microphones. Google says the enclosure is made from 70 percent recycled plastic.

The Google Nest Audio is powered by a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.8GHz and a high-performance machine learning hardware engine. With Media EQ, Nest Audio automatically tunes itself to whatever you're listening to- music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant while the Ambient IQ feature enables the smart speaker to adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise.

As for privacy, the speaker comes with a two-stage mic mute switch button at the back, allowing users to physically turn off the microphones. Users can also delete their Assistant history by saying, "Hey Google, delete what I just said". Moreover, the speaker can be used to control smart devices like TVs, ACs and lights with voice commands.

The Google Nest Audio is claimed to be 75 percent louder and has a 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home smart speaker. Connectivity options onboard the device include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant built-in and a DC power jack.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's R-Pharm retools arthritis drug for COVID-19 patients in clinical trial

Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm is working to retool rheumatoid arthritis drug, olokizumab, to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe infections, its Chief Medical Officer Mikhail Samsonov told Reuters in an interview. Final...

Trump, positive for COVID-19, says won't participate in virtual debate

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a virtual debate, throwing into doubt the second presidential debate between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15.His words came moments after t...

Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 9,000 holiday season workers, eyes surge in online orders

Dicks Sporting Goods said on Thursday it will hire up to 9,000 workers to cover the holiday season in its stores, 1,000 more than last year, expecting a jump in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers have struggled this year...

Montenegro's president asks pro-Serb opposition leader to form new government

Montenegros president nominated Zdravko Krivokapic, the leader of a pro-Serb opposition alliance backed by the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church, to form a government on Thursday, ending three decades of socialist rule. For the Future of Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020