Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier Boom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flight testing next year, in a milestone for the U.S. startup planning a commercial airliner that can conquer the sound barrier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier

Boom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flight testing next year, in a milestone for the U.S. startup planning a commercial airliner that can conquer the sound barrier. A handful of U.S. companies https://fr.reuters.com/article/us-airplane-supersonic-airports-idUSKCN1SL2IF are vying to bring back supersonic passenger travel which died out with the Anglo-French Concorde's retirement in 2003.

Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role

The chief astronaut for Boeing Co's long-delayed debut crewed flight to the International Space Station stepped down from the job on Wednesday, citing family priorities. Chris Ferguson, a 59-year-old retired NASA astronaut who joined Boeing in 2011 and became a Starliner test pilot in 2018, will remain on the Starliner team in a mission operations role, he said. The launch remains scheduled for next summer.

Creators of gene 'scissors' clinch Nobel as women sweep chemistry

Two scientists won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for creating genetic 'scissors' that can rewrite the code of life, contributing to new cancer therapies and holding out the prospect of curing hereditary diseases. Emmanuelle Charpentier, who is French, and American Jennifer Doudna share the 10 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize for developing the CRISPR/Cas9 tool to edit the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with precision.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Slain Black man's family vows legal fight against police

An attorney for the family of a Black teen killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer has vowed to keep fighting and working to prove racism pervades the officers department, after a prosecutor declined to file charges in the case. Attor...

Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas. The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported ...

COVID-19: Active cases in India dip below 9 lakh, recoveries cross 59 lakh

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, Oct 9 PTI&#160;Indias COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with&#160;70,496&#160;infections being reported in a day, while active cases of infection fell below 9 lakh after a month, ac...

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said. A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020