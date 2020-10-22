Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Pro+ specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:52 IST
Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Pro+ specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Huawei is all set to launch the Mate 40 series globally today at an online event at 14:00 CEST (5.30 pm IST). The Huawei Mate 40 Series includes three models, namely, the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+.

Ahead of the official unveiling, detailed specifications of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ have surfaced online. The fresh leak comes courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.76-inch FHD+ display with 2,772 x 1,344 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It will come with IP68 water and dust-resistant rating.

Under the hood, the device will be equipped with the Huawei Kirin 9000 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,400mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge fast-charging that fully charges the phone in 47 minutes while also supporting 50W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Talking about the cameras, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ will house a 50MP SuperSensing wide camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 20MP lens with f/2.4 aperture, a 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS and an 8MP SuperZoom camera with 10x Optical zoom and up to 100X Digital zoom. On the front, it is said to have a 13MP SuperSensing camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro was also spotted on the Amazon Germany website, revealing the price and availability details of the upcoming phone. As per the listing (now removed), the Mate 40 Pro will be priced at EUR1,199 for the 8GB+256GB storage model and will be released on November 9.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will come with a 6.76-inch OLED display, a 13MP selfie camera and a 50MP UltraVision camera at the back. The device will pack a 4400 mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge and 50W wireless SuperCharge. It will run EMUI 11 based on Android 10 without Google Play.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi government set to launch large scale campaign to reduce pollution from October 26

Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted his partys efforts to reduce air pollution in Delhi after inaugurating the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign as part of Delhi governments Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh War Against Pollution initiative ...

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing - executive

Malaysias budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising plans, an executive said on Thursday. Riad Asmat, CEO of the groups Malaysian unit, AirAsia Bhd, said a loan has been approved and disburse...

Bihar deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, while also asserting that his parameters were fine and he was looking forward to hitting the campaign trai...

EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Imagine that the polls have closed in Florida, counties are beginning to report early vote counts, and it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead. An hour later, Pennsylvania counties begin to report and it seems to be a sla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020