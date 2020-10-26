Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:31 IST
Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

The U.S. probe that collected a sample from an asteroid earlier this week retrieved so much material that a rock is wedged in the container door, allowing rocks to spill back out into space, NASA officials said on Friday. The robotic arm of the probe, OSIRIS-REx, on Tuesday night kicked up a debris cloud of rocks on Bennu, a skyscraper-sized asteroid some 200 million miles (320 million km) from Earth and trapped the material in a collection device for the return to Earth.

Also Read: NASA spacecraft touches down on asteroid Bennu, collects rock samples

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

USD 75 mn investment so far in four OALP bid rounds

Having committed USD 2.3 billion investment, energy firms such as Cairn Oil Gas spent USD 75 million about Rs 550 crore in oil and gas hunt in the first two years of Indias maiden open acreage licensing policy, according to the Directorate...

Third phase human trial of COVID-19 vaccine to commence in Bhubaneswar soon

The third phase of the human trial of the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, COVAXIN, will commence at a private hospital here soon, an official said. The search for a suitable vaccine for COVID-19 has almost come to the final stage, Dr E...

NCB arrests TV actress for procuring drugs in Mumbai

A 30-year-old television actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials apprehended the actress while she was al...

Turkey extends controversial Mediterranean gas exploration

Turkey announced late Saturday that it is extending by one week a gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean that has caused tensions with Greece. In a fresh notice to shipping in the area, Turkey said the Oruc Reis seismic survey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020