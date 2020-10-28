CSS Corp Wins Gold at the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

Awarded ‘Most Innovative Company of the Year – IT Services’ Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Award at the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The company won the award for driving ROI for clients through technology and business model innovation. CSS Corp’s unique proposition of transforming business models for clients by offering innovative outcome-based and gain-sharing models has been instrumental in transforming front-office support and client facing infrastructure at organizations. The company has been focused on redefining the customer engagement landscape with cutting edge innovation and rendering tangible business value across client engagements.

CSS Corp's Innovation Labs is the epicentre of cutting-edge solutions with a mandate to deliver a solid business ROI to clients. The company's home-grown solutions like Contelli, an intelligent automation platform, harness new-age technologies to drive business initiatives at digital touchpoints, improve customer satisfaction and increase quality through intelligent business operations. Digital Contact Center 2.0 (DCC 2.0) is a platform that unifies end-user experience, operational efficiency, and engineer productivity, thus eliminating cost and human effort. DCC 2.0 improves customer experience and customer lifetime value at the point of customer interaction. Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said "In today's era of digital acceleration, organizations are looking beyond the traditional services approach to create performance and outcome-based models that feasibly integrate into existing systems. CSS Corp takes pride in being one of the leading companies that pushes boundaries towards accelerating innovation and seamlessly meets customer and business needs through our portfolio of technology-driven services. We are honoured to be the recipients of the Golden Bridge Awards consecutively for three years in a row, and we will endeavour to keep transforming and creating an impact across the industry." Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December. About CSS Corp CSS Corp is a new-age IT services and technology support company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 7,500+ technology professionals across 18 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit https://www.csscorp.com About the Golden Bridge Awards The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com