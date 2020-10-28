Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSS Corp Wins Gold at the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

Awarded ‘Most Innovative Company of the Year – IT Services’ Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Award at the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:59 IST
CSS Corp Wins Gold at the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

Awarded ‘Most Innovative Company of the Year – IT Services’ Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Award at the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The company won the award for driving ROI for clients through technology and business model innovation. CSS Corp’s unique proposition of transforming business models for clients by offering innovative outcome-based and gain-sharing models has been instrumental in transforming front-office support and client facing infrastructure at organizations. The company has been focused on redefining the customer engagement landscape with cutting edge innovation and rendering tangible business value across client engagements.

CSS Corp’s Innovation Labs is the epicentre of cutting-edge solutions with a mandate to deliver a solid business ROI to clients. The company’s home-grown solutions like Contelli, an intelligent automation platform, harness new-age technologies to drive business initiatives at digital touchpoints, improve customer satisfaction and increase quality through intelligent business operations. Digital Contact Center 2.0 (DCC 2.0) is a platform that unifies end-user experience, operational efficiency, and engineer productivity, thus eliminating cost and human effort. DCC 2.0 improves customer experience and customer lifetime value at the point of customer interaction. Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said “In today’s era of digital acceleration, organizations are looking beyond the traditional services approach to create performance and outcome-based models that feasibly integrate into existing systems. CSS Corp takes pride in being one of the leading companies that pushes boundaries towards accelerating innovation and seamlessly meets customer and business needs through our portfolio of technology-driven services. We are honoured to be the recipients of the Golden Bridge Awards consecutively for three years in a row, and we will endeavour to keep transforming and creating an impact across the industry.” Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December. About CSS Corp CSS Corp is a new-age IT services and technology support company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 7,500+ technology professionals across 18 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit https://www.csscorp.com Social Media Handles: • Twitter Handle - @CSSCorp • Twitter page - https://twitter.com/CSSCorp • Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/CSSCorporation/ • LinkedIn page - https://www.linkedin.com/company/css-corp/ About the Golden Bridge Awards The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com PWR PWR

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys becomes carbon neutral; outlines ESG vision for 2030

Indias second largest software services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has turned carbon neutral, three decades ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement for 2050. The Bengaluru-based company also announced Environmental, Social a...

SBI partners with edX to offer Massive Open Online Courses

The countrys largest public sector lender, State Bank of India SBI, has entered into a partnership with global non-profit education platform-edX to offer Massive Open Online Courses MOOCs on the platform from November 2020 onwards, a compan...

National Academy of Medical Sciences selects CSIR-CDRI Scientist for Dr.Tulsi Das Chugh Award

The Orations Awards Committee of the National Academy of Medical Sciences India, has selected Dr. Satish Mishra, Principal Scientist, Division of Molecular Parasitology and Immunology, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow for Dr.Tulsi Das Chugh Award for th...

South Africa's president in quarantine as virus cases rise

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he has gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a dinner guest who has tested positive for COVID-19. Ramaphosa came into contact with a guest at a dinner of 35 people in Johan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020