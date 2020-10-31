Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants; California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 02:31 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desert

A die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, John and Laura Hunter have set up water stations for people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, saving them from fatal heat in the Anza-Borrego desert in California.

Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor

One Californian neighborhood had had enough of the acrimonious atmosphere among people ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. elections. So the local street's mayoral contest this weekend will be fought by cats and dogs, instead.

In safe Singapore's 'cursed' town, ghosts and odd happenings

With a torch in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal investigator Charles Goh scours some shrub land in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter he had three decades ago. Goh's investigations have led him to the residential neighbourhood of Yishun, an area little visited by tourists that has developed a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world's safest cities.

Robots get private view of major pop art show

London's Saatchi gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life. The show displays work featuring Colbert's cartoon lobster, the central character in his paintings and sculptures. Telepresence robots - remote-controlled robots on wheels with cameras and a tablet screen are on offer for those who don't attend in person.

