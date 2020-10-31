Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

Robots get private view of major pop art show London's Saatchi gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 02:31 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desert

A die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, John and Laura Hunter have set up water stations for people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, saving them from fatal heat in the Anza-Borrego desert in California. Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor

One Californian neighborhood had had enough of the acrimonious atmosphere among people ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. elections. So the local street's mayoral contest this weekend will be fought by cats and dogs, instead. In safe Singapore's 'cursed' town, ghosts and odd happenings

With a torch in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal investigator Charles Goh scours some shrub land in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter he had three decades ago. Goh's investigations have led him to the residential neighbourhood of Yishun, an area little visited by tourists that has developed a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world's safest cities. Robots get private view of major pop art show

London's Saatchi gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life. The show displays work featuring Colbert's cartoon lobster, the central character in his paintings and sculptures. Telepresence robots - remote-controlled robots on wheels with cameras and a tablet screen are on offer for those who don't attend in person.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Russian, Iranian and other hackers target 2020 U.S. election

U.S. intelligence officials and researchers at major internet firms say hackers from around the globe have targeted the 2020 U.S. election, including the campaigns of President Donald Trump and his challenger, Joe Biden. Below is a partial ...

Walmart returns firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors ahead of election

Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the worlds largest retailer said it had removed these products to protect customers and employees as tensions across the...

Strong earthquake kills 19 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Nineteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and islands. People ran onto streets i...

Motor racing-Formula One discusses driver salary cap but nothing agreed

A proposed cap on Formula One driver salaries is under discussion but still some way away, although teams are supportive of the idea, bosses said on Friday.The idea has been bubbling away for some time and was put forward last Monday in a v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020