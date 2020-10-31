Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor; In safe Singapore's 'cursed' town, ghosts and odd happenings

Robots get private view of major pop art show London's Saatchi gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life.

Devdiscouse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor; In safe Singapore's 'cursed' town, ghosts and odd happenings

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor

One Californian neighborhood had had enough of the acrimonious atmosphere among people ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. elections. So the local street's mayoral contest this weekend will be fought by cats and dogs, instead.

In safe Singapore's 'cursed' town, ghosts and odd happenings

With a torch in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter he had three decades ago. Goh's investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area little visited by tourists that ha developed a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world's safest cities.

Robots get private view of major pop art show

London's Saatchi gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life. The show displays work featuring Colbert's cartoon lobster, the central character in his paintings and sculptures.

Telepresence robots - remote-controlled robots on wheels with cameras and a tablet screen are on offer for those who don't attend in person.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka's second COVID-19 wave has high transmissibility: study

Sri Lankas second COVID-19 wave which began early this month has the mutation associated with high transmissibility, according to a study. A team of scientists at University of Sri Jayewardenepura carried out genomic sequencing of the virus...

2 held with Rs 3 crore worth foreign-made gold biscuits in Siliguri

Siliguri West Bengal India, October 31 Two persons were arrested, after the Director of Revenue Intelligence DRI Siliguri seized 30 pieces of foreign-made gold biscuits weighing 4.980 kilograms valued around Rs 3 crore from them, the agency...

Pugalur-Madakkathara power HDVC corridor to be completed soon

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 PTI Construction of the 165 km longRs 1,474 crore Pugalur-Madakkathara HDVC power line is expected to be completed soon, paving the way for a huge boost in power imports to Kerala. With the commissioning of the pr...

Rajasthan Guv pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and remembered his contributions towards national unity and integrity. Describing Patel as the architect of new India, the gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020