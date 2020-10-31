Odd News Roundup: Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor; In safe Singapore's 'cursed' town, ghosts and odd happenings

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor

One Californian neighborhood had had enough of the acrimonious atmosphere among people ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. elections. So the local street's mayoral contest this weekend will be fought by cats and dogs, instead.

In safe Singapore's 'cursed' town, ghosts and odd happenings

With a torch in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter he had three decades ago. Goh's investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area little visited by tourists that ha developed a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world's safest cities.

Robots get private view of major pop art show

London's Saatchi gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert in a show designed to work both digitally and in real life. The show displays work featuring Colbert's cartoon lobster, the central character in his paintings and sculptures.

Telepresence robots - remote-controlled robots on wheels with cameras and a tablet screen are on offer for those who don't attend in person.