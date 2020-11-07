Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

"I've always admired the way you dress," Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, told Charles in an interview for the fashion magazine's latest edition. Singapore launches its first 'cruise to nowhere' Hit by cabin fever, hundreds of Singapore residents itching to get out of the tiny country boarded a "cruise to nowhere" on Friday, a rare chance to sail the seas after the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the cruise industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 10:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight

Having scraped money together following medical studies abroad, Somali doctor Abdullahi Sheikdon Dini opened Mogadishu's first advanced diagnostic laboratory in January. Its arrival could hardly have been better timed because, just two months later, the coronavirus epidemic reached the Horn of Africa country.

Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist

Acclaimed Brazilian pianist João Carlos Martins had not played with 10 fingers since he lost the use of his right hand in a 1995 mugging in Bulgaria. But today he has returned to play his favorite Bach sonatas thanks to "bionic gloves" invented by industrial designer Ubiratan Bizarro.

Nestle uses insect protein in Purina pet food

Nestle's Purina brand is launching a line of pet food using insects, as the world's biggest food group tests more environmentally sustainable protein sources. The move addresses a trend of people seeking more eco-friendly or allergen-free diets for their pets, and puts Nestle into potential competition with smaller brands like Yora and Green Petfood's InsectDog.

Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout in Arctic circle

Scientists in northern Russia have discovered a huge walrus haulout on the shores of the Kara Sea where their habitat is under threat from shrinking ice and human activity. The haulout, a place of refuge where walruses congregate, reproduce, and socialise, is located in a remote corner of Russia's Yamal peninsula, and scientists say they counted over 3,000 animals there last month.

Purple-red skies and fog greet London on first day of COVID lockdown

Striking purple-red skies broke across London at dawn on Thursday with fog later enveloping landmarks such as Tower Bridge as England went into a month-long COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday. Reuters video footage showed the purple sky reflected in the Thames as fog rose up the Shard skyscraper and finally obscured Tower Bridge.

Britain's most fashionable man? Vogue hails Prince Charles

His daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan are regularly lauded for their fashion sense, but 71-year-old Prince Charles, well-known for patching-up and mending his clothes, has probably been considered a less likely British style icon - until now. "I've always admired the way you dress," Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, told Charles in an interview for the fashion magazine's latest edition.

Diviner inspiration: Australian artist sizes up silos for huge murals

When Fintan Magee was asked to paint a mural on a trio of 40-metre high grain silos in the small Australian town of Barraba, he decided against an archetypal image of sheep and cattle. Instead he painted a water diviner, a practice still used in parts of Australia where proponents believe they can find ground water with two metal rods or, as pictured in the mural, sticks.

Singapore launches its first 'cruise to nowhere'

Hit by cabin fever, hundreds of Singapore residents itching to get out of the tiny country boarded a "cruise to nowhere" on Friday, a rare chance to sail the seas after the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the cruise industry. Before starting their short "seacation" on the 335-metre (1,100 ft) World Dream, passengers underwent coronavirus swab tests before boarding the vessel, which was operating at half capacity to prevent crowding.

