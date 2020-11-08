Left Menu
Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Nestle uses insect protein in Purina pet food

Nestle's Purina brand is launching a line of pet food using insects, as the world's biggest food group tests more environmentally sustainable protein sources. The move addresses a trend of people seeking more eco-friendly or allergen-free diets for their pets, and puts Nestle into potential competition with smaller brands like Yora and Green Petfood's InsectDog. Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout in Arctic circle

Scientists in northern Russia have discovered a huge walrus haulout on the shores of the Kara Sea where their habitat is under threat from shrinking ice and human activity. The haulout, a place of refuge where walruses congregate, reproduce, and socialise, is located in a remote corner of Russia's Yamal peninsula, and scientists say they counted over 3,000 animals there last month. Diviner inspiration: Australian artist sizes up silos for huge murals

When Fintan Magee was asked to paint a mural on a trio of 40-metre high grain silos in the small Australian town of Barraba, he decided against an archetypal image of sheep and cattle. Instead he painted a water diviner, a practice still used in parts of Australia where proponents believe they can find ground water with two metal rods or, as pictured in the mural, sticks. Singapore launches its first 'cruise to nowhere'

Hit by cabin fever, hundreds of Singapore residents itching to get out of the tiny country boarded a "cruise to nowhere" on Friday, a rare chance to sail the seas after the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the cruise industry. Before starting their short "seacation" on the 335-metre (1,100 ft) World Dream, passengers underwent coronavirus swab tests before boarding the vessel, which was operating at half capacity to prevent crowding.

