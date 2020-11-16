Left Menu
Development News Edition

The fourth CIIE begins taking stall reservations from exhibitors

Due to high exhibitor demand, the fourth CIIE's beauty makeup and daily chemical product section is expected to expand to 25,000 square meters from 20,000 sq m this year. China is the largest and most significant market for Fonterra.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 10:13 IST
The fourth CIIE begins taking stall reservations from exhibitors
Representative image

Some exhibitors planning to attend the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) next year started to reserve their stalls on Nov 8. This is the first time that the CIIE has offered such an option. Five dairy companies – Fonterra, Mille, Ausnutria, Yashily and Saputo – marked their reserved booths on a map of the fourth CIIE.

Companies showcasing products at the beauty makeup section of the Consumer Goods Exhibition Area, pharmaceutical products section of the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products Exhibition Area, and dairy products section of the Food and Agricultural Exhibition Area will receive priority when reserving their exhibition stalls, as part of new measures adopted by the fourth CIIE. "We hope to explore a mechanism where exhibitors can choose their preferred stalls on their own starting from next year," said a worker responsible for recruiting exhibitors to the fourth CIIE.

He added that exhibitors can decide earlier to attend the expo and make preparations in advance. The stalls at the CIIE's Food and Agricultural Products Area have always proved to be popular among exhibitors wanting to make reservations.

The exhibition area occupied by dairy companies at the third CIIE was nearly 10,000 square meters, with six of the top eight dairy companies in the world taking part in. The fourth CIIE's Food and Agricultural Products Area has remained popular, with over 10 dairy companies having signed on to attend and their signed exhibition areas surpassing a total area of 5,000 square meters.

Over 120 beauty makeup and daily chemical companies have been invited to make reservations for exhibition stalls at the fourth CIIE, and many of them are currently signing agreements or making down payments. Due to high exhibitor demand, the fourth CIIE's beauty makeup and daily chemical product section is expected to expand to 25,000 square meters from 20,000 sq m this year.

China is the largest and most significant market for Fonterra. The CIIE has provided development opportunities for them, said Han Li, Vice-President of Fonterra Greater China, explaining why they continue to attend the expo and make reservations. The fourth CIIE began taking applications from business exhibitors on Sept 28. It will set up six business exhibition areas: Intelligent Industry & Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Automobile, Food and Agricultural Products, Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products and Trade in Services.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Seven killed as vehicle falls into stream in Himachal's Mandi

Seven people were killed while one suffered injuries after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district in the wee hours of Monday.Further details are awaited. ANI...

Odd News Roundup: Belgian racing pigeon flies past record in auction; Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheer

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheerAt the lowest point on earth, in the middle of a giant salt lake where animals and plants have no chance of surviving, a jolly man d...

Asian shares climb after S&P 500 record, despite virus woes

Shares started out the week on a strong footing after the Standard Poors 500 hit a fresh high on Friday, with strong robust from Japan and China fuelling optimism over economic recoveries even as coronavirus caseloads surpass earlier recor...

Entertainment News Roundup: Celebrity snapper Rankin focuses on death in online show; Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton's 'Freaky' Rules Over Box Office With $3.7 million Debut

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity snapper Rankin focuses on death in online showRankin, the British photographer best known for his shots of celebrities and supermodels, has turned his lens to the subject...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020