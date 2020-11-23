Science News Roundup: Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial; China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since the 1970s

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial

Siemens Mobility and Deutsche Bahn have started developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell trains and a filling station which will be trialled in 2024 with a view to replacing diesel engines on German local rail networks. The prototype, to be built by Siemens, is based on electric railcar Mireo Plus which will be equipped with fuel cells to turn hydrogen and oxygen into electricity on board, and with a battery, both companies said.

China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since the 1970s

China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth's natural satellite since the 1970s. The Change-5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to collect material that can help scientists understand more about the moon's origins and formation. The mission will test China's ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions.