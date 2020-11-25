Left Menu
Development News Edition

OMRON Strengthens Engagement with AliveCor with Series E Investment, Reinforces Cross-company Alliance for Remote Cardiovascular Condition Management

We continue to explore and develop new technologies to enhance the accessibility of home monitoring that help people to manage their condition, and will engage partners like AliveCor to ensure this technology is best-in-market, further accelerating our remote patient monitoring business to achieve our goal, Going for Zero," said Ogino. OMRON's expanded investment into AliveCor builds upon the companies' ongoing collaboration.

PTI | Kyoto | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:35 IST
OMRON Strengthens Engagement with AliveCor with Series E Investment, Reinforces Cross-company Alliance for Remote Cardiovascular Condition Management
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

KYOTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. announced on November 24 additional investment into AliveCor by its parent company, OMRON Corporation, as part of $65 million series E funding for the leader in AI-based personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology. OMRON led this round of investment, reinforcing the cross-company collaboration that began in 2017. The companies continue to build on their global alliance to accelerate development of solutions for cardiovascular disease management and remote patient monitoring utilizing ECG technology. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202011197369-O1-zJaluzz0 "OMRON is committed to developing life-saving cardiovascular health technologies in pursuit of our 'Going for Zero' vision to eliminate heart attacks and strokes. It is a lofty goal and, as we said when we evolved our vision, we cannot do it alone. That is why we seek like-minded partners, like AliveCor, to advance our initiatives and work together to save lives," said Isao Ogino, president and CEO of OMRON Healthcare.

"Over one billion adults are hypertensive worldwide (*1), and their risk of stroke is nearly five times greater (*2) if they also suffer from Afib (atrial fibrillation). Hypertension is also an underlying health condition which increases the risk of complications with COVID-19 (*3). The ability to monitor both blood pressure and heart rhythm at home is essential for early detection, treatment and management of these cardiovascular health conditions. "Our alliance with AliveCor will help enhance our current technology portfolio and provide hypertensive patients and healthcare professionals with data that can save lives--a complete picture of patients' cardiovascular health that can be achieved with personal remote monitoring technology used at home. We continue to explore and develop new technologies to enhance the accessibility of home monitoring that help people to manage their condition, and will engage partners like AliveCor to ensure this technology is best-in-market, further accelerating our remote patient monitoring business to achieve our goal, Going for Zero," said Ogino.

OMRON's expanded investment into AliveCor builds upon the companies' ongoing collaboration. OMRON expanded its blood pressure monitor portfolio with the launch of "Complete" (TM) the first blood pressure monitor with ECG capability in a single device and the first FDA-cleared technology developed in collaboration with AliveCor in 2019. Currently available in the U.S. at OmronHealthcare.com and participating retailers, expanded distribution of Complete (TM) is expected in other regions globally during the company's fourth quarter. Notes: (*1)World Health Organization: Hypertension ( https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/hypertension ) (*2)American Heart Association: High Blood Pressure, AFib and Your Risk of Stroke ( https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/atrial-fibrillation/why-atrial-fibrillation-af-or-afib-matters/high-blood-pressure-afib-and-your-risk-of-stroke) (*3)CDC: People with Certain Medical Conditions ( https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html ) About OMRON Healthcare Committed to helping people live more active and fulfilling lives, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for health monitoring and therapy. Throughout its history, OMRON has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat and manage their medical conditions, both at home and in clinical practice in over 110 countries. OMRON provides the world's No.1 blood pressure monitors and the company's additional core categories are respiratory care, pain management and wellness products.

The company also develops remote patient-monitoring service in the field of cardiovascular condition management. Source: OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU fell short in vetting BlackRock for green banking rules, watchdog says

The European Commission failed to properly consider conflicts of interest when it appointed a division of BlackRock, the worlds largest asset manager, to help develop green banking rules, the European Union watchdog said on Wednesday. Europ...

Qatar to host 22-team Arab Cup in Dec 2021

Qatar will host an Arab Cup tournament, featuring 22 teams in December 2021, FIFA has confirmed. Footballs governing body said Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Pale...

IIT Delhi's Startup Nanosafe Launches India's First Zero Alcohol Sanitizer

Delhi, India NewsVoir With the COVID-19 crisis still looming, and the nation gradually shifting back to normal there is a dire need for innovative solutions - now more than ever. An IIT Delhi startup named Nanosafe Solutions which launched ...

COVID-19: US donates 15 ventilators to Bhutan

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development USAID, is donating 15 ventilators to Bhutan to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19, according to US Embassy and Consulates in India. The ventilat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020