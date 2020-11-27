OnePlus 8 / OnePlus 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update

OnePlus 8 / OnePlus 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 updateDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:02 IST
OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users in India, Europe and North America. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update levels up the security patch of both the devices to November 2020 and fixes several issues.
The OnePlus 8 is receiving the update as OxygenOS 11.0.2.2.IN21DA, 11.0.2.2.IN21BA and 11.0.2.2.IN21AA in India, Europe and NA, respectively whereas the update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.2.2.IN11DA, 11.0.2.2.IN11BA and 1.0.2.2.IN11AA to OnePlus 8 Pro models in India, Europe and NA, respectively.
Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update:
System
- Optimized the experience with a split-screen of apps
- Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life
- Fixed the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working
- Fixed the issue that cache is not deleted after uninstalling apps
- Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock
- Fixed the issue that Horizon light is not activated normally
- Fixed the small probability issue that NFC can not be turned on
- Fixed the small probability issue that Parallel Apps can not be turned on
- Fixed the small probability issue that the fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger may not work
- Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.11
Network
- Fixed the small probability issue that network interruption issue in some apps
- Improve the stability of communication functions
As always, the OTA is rolling out in stages which means a limited number of users will receive it no with a full rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.
