OnePlus 8 / OnePlus 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update

OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users in India, Europe and North America. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update levels up the security patch of both the devices to November 2020 and fixes several issues.

The OnePlus 8 is receiving the update as OxygenOS 11.0.2.2.IN21DA, 11.0.2.2.IN21BA and 11.0.2.2.IN21AA in India, Europe and NA, respectively whereas the update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.2.2.IN11DA, 11.0.2.2.IN11BA and 1.0.2.2.IN11AA​ to OnePlus 8 Pro models in India, Europe and NA, respectively.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update:

System

Optimized the experience with a split-screen of apps

Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life

Fixed the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working

Fixed the issue that cache is not deleted after uninstalling apps

Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock

Fixed the issue that Horizon light is not activated normally

Fixed the small probability issue that NFC can not be turned on

Fixed the small probability issue that Parallel Apps can not be turned on

Fixed the small probability issue that the fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger may not work

Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Network

Fixed the small probability issue that network interruption issue in some apps

Improve the stability of communication functions

As always, the OTA is rolling out in stages which means a limited number of users will receive it no with a full rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.