Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Russia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russian space industry executive said on Thursday, because it wants to focus on forming its own orbiting outpost after 2024. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has said it will remain part of the ISS until 2024 and that it is open to extending its participation beyond then.

Also Read: South Korean firm to produce 150 mln doses a year of Russian COVID-19 vaccine - RDIF

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over; Thai protesters move to Bangkok suburbs and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Englands hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tier system, minister saysHospitals in England risk being overwhelmed if lawmakers do not support the governments new plan for restricti...

IRDAI approves Mitsui Sumitomo's Max Life stake swap with MFSL

Max Financial Services Ltd MFSL on Saturday said IRDAI has approved the proposed transfer of 39.47 crore shares constituting 20.57 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Max Life Insurance held by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to MFSL....

UP: Six killed in road accidents on Yamuna Expressway

Six people died in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Saturday, according to police. The first incident took place around 3.15 am when an SUV collided with a privately-operated bus that w...

Not following a trend works best for music industry, says Himesh Reshammiya

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who is back as a judge on the 12th season of singing reality show Indian Idol, believes the culture of following any kind of trend in the music industry should end and one must rather focus on coming up wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020