Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Russia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russian space industry executive said on Thursday, because it wants to focus on forming its own orbiting outpost after 2024. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has said it will remain part of the ISS until 2024 and that it is open to extending its participation beyond then.

Also Read: South Korean firm to produce 150 mln doses a year of Russian COVID-19 vaccine - RDIF