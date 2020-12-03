Oppo Reno 5 / Reno 5 Pro 5G listed on JD.com in two memory variants, three colors

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has listed (via @stufflistings) the Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphones on its website ahead of the official launch which is expected to take place on December 10.

Both the devices are listed in three color options- Galaxy into a dream, Aurora Blue, and Moonlit night and two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

Speaking of the design, both Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G sport a left-aligned punch-hole display and a vertical camera array comprising four lenses with a flash. The listing reveals that the devices will come with a 64-megapixel main camera and support 65W fast-charging.

Image Credit: JD.com

As per the latest leaks, the Oppo Reno 5 5G is said to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor and will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will sport a bigger 6.55-inch display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The Reno 5 Pro will be backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

Both the Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G will feature a quad rear camera array comprising a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the series is said to have a Pro Plus version too which is tipped to come with a 6.55-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery.