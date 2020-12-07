Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Japan retrieves asteroid samples in hunt for origins of planets; Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman to moon's surface and more

Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman to moon's surface Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Japan retrieves asteroid samples in hunt for origins of planets; Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman to moon's surface and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japan retrieves asteroid samples in hunt for origins of planets

Japan has retrieved a capsule of asteroid dust from Australia's remote outback after a six-year mission that may help uncover more about the origins of the planets and water, the Asian nation's space agency said on Sunday. The mission of the Japanese spacecraft, Hayabusa2, spotlights Asia's growing role in space exploration, with a Chinese robotic vehicle collecting lunar samples last week for the first time since the 1970s.

Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman to moon's surface

Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024. "This (BE-7) is the engine that will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon," Bezos said in a post on Instagram with a video of the engine test this week at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

California imposes strict stay-at-home orders amid record COVID cases

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay at home on Monday, when some of the harshest coronavirus restrictions in the United States came into effect one day after the state set a record with more than 30,000 new COVID-1...

Gauhati HC stays Centre's permission to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Gauhati HC stays Centres permission to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park....

Kabila alliance rejects Congo president's bid for new coalition

Allies of former Congolese president Joseph Kabila on Monday accused President Felix Tshisekedi of violating the constitution over his plan to form a new governing coalition, describing the move as dictatorial. Tshisekedi and Kabila formed ...

Karnataka Congress extends support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday extended support to the farmers call for Bharat Band in protest against the new farm laws, saying that farmers are a great support to the economy. We would like to extend our support to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020