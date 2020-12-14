Science News Roundup: China moon probe begins journey back to Earth; Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight from New Mexico spaceport and more

Left Menu
Engines on the Chang'e-5 probe were ignited 230 km (143 miles) from the lunar surface early on Sunday, Beijing time, before being shut down after 22 minutes with the craft on a trajectory towards Earth, Xinhua said, citing a China National Space Administration statement.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China moon probe begins journey back to Earth

A Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the moon has begun its journey back to Earth, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, putting China on course to become the first country to successfully retrieve lunar samples since the 1970s. Engines on the Chang'e-5 probe were ignited 230 km (143 miles) from the lunar surface early on Sunday, Beijing time, before being shut down after 22 minutes with the craft on a trajectory towards Earth, Xinhua said, citing a China National Space Administration statement.

Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight from New Mexico spaceport

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc cut short a test flight of its suborbital SpaceShipTwo Unity plane on Saturday, safely returning its pilots to Spaceport America in New Mexico after the rocket motor's ignition sequence failed to complete. Richard Branson's space tourism company, which is preparing for commercial flights next year, was aiming to send the air-launched Unity spaceplane to an altitude as high as 50 miles to test its cabin experience and boosters in-flight.

