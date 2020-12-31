Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus Band first look revealed; likely to retail for around $40

The leaked renders - courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) - reveal that the OnePlus Band will feature a rectangular color display with curves around the edges, similar to the Galaxy Fit 2. The renders suggest that the fitness tracker will offer multiple watch faces to choose from.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 09:04 IST
OnePlus Band first look revealed; likely to retail for around $40
OnePlus Band. Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)

OnePlus is reportedly working on a fitness band - OnePlus Band - which is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. Now, the first look of the fitness band has leaked, revealing its design and color variants.

The leaked renders - courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) - reveal that the OnePlus Band will feature a rectangular color display with curves around the edges, similar to the Galaxy Fit 2. The renders suggest that the fitness tracker will offer multiple watch faces to choose from.

Citing insider sources, Android Central reported on Wednesday that the upcoming OnePlus Band will debut in India and thereafter it will be available in other global markets. It is tipped be priced under Rs 3,000 ($40), giving tough competition to Xiaomi's popular Mi Band line, especially the Mi Band 5.

Just like the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, OnePlus' first fitness tracker will also feature an AMOLED display with water resistance and multi-day battery life. The leaked renders have confirmed that the OnePlus Band will be offered in multiple color options (straps).

The OnePlus is said to arrive a few weeks ahead of the OnePlus 9 series' launch, suggesting that the launch could take place in January or early February 2021.

Apart from the fitness tracker, OnePlus is also working on a smartwatch which will also be released early next year. This development was confirmed by the company's CEO and co-founder Pete Lau. The smartwatch is speculated to come with a circular dial and Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Garmin launches a new GPS smartwatch with up to 8 days of battery life

Garmin has launched a new GPS smartwatch- Vivoactive 3 Element - in India that features a circular dial and lasts up to 8 days on a single charge. The watch is priced at Rs 15,990 and is available for purchase via Amazon, Garmins online sto...

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website ahead of the official launch which is expected to take place in early 2021.The Bluetooth SIG listing shows the Galaxy A32 5G with various model numbers-Samsung SM-A326B...

Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin loss

President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the US Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin, his second appeal in as many days to the high court over the result in the key battleground state. Trumps newest appeal is over the l...

A divided United Kingdom exits EU's orbit, enters Brexit unknown

The United Kingdom exits the European Unions orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain Brexit future that will shape the fortunes of its people for generations to come. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020