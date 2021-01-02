Left Menu
Xiaomi rolling out Android 10 update for Redmi 7 users in India

02-01-2021
Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Redmi 7 users in India. The update, likely the last major update for the device, comes with version MIUI 11.0.3.0.QFLINXM and weighs 1.8 GB in size.

The latest update comes via OTA (over-the-air) and bumps up the Android security patch level of the Redmi 7 to December 2020. According to the official changelog, it increases system security as well.

Changelog

System

  • New stable MIUI based on Android 10
  • Updated Android Security Patch to December 2020
  • Increased system security

Redmi 7 was launched in India in April 2019 with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and P2i splash-resistant coating. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Redmi 7 houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel snapper with AI portrait mode and AI Beautify 4.0.

Lastly, the device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with a Micro-USB charging port. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

