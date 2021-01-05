Mi 10i launched: 120Hz display, 5G, 108MP HM2 camera and more for Rs 20,999

The Xiaomi Mi 10i has gone official in India as the latest member of the Mi 10 series. Key highlights of the device include- 120Hz AdaptiveSync display, Snapdragon 750G chipset, 108MP quad camera and 33W fast-charging technology.

It will be offered in Midnight Black, Atlantic Blue and Pacific Sunrise color options and three memory configurations- 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 20,999, 6GB+128GB at Rs 21,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 23,999.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i will be available via Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon and will soon be available via the company's 10,000+ retail partners across the country. Amazon Prime members can grab it early starting January 7 whereas the open sale will commence on January 8.

On purchase, customers can avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on transactions made via ICICI Bank cards and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 10i boasts a 6.67-inch FHD punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device comes with IP53 splash-resistant design and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

Under the hood, the Mi 10i has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor that supports both Sub-6GZ and mmWave. The processor is assisted by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The quad-camera array at the back includes a 108-megapixel HM2 sensor that features a 10% reduction in the height of the camera module and specially optimized 0.7um pixels. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel snapper.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with USB Type-C 33W fast-charging. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.