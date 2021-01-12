Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Workspace admins can now deploy, manage GCPW in console settings

The new, organization-specific installation file and setting management in the Admin console makes it easier to deploy and manage GCPW in any organization. GCPW an aspect of 'Enhanced desktop security for Windows' and it lets users sign in to Windows devices with the Google Account they use for work, providing them with a single sign-on experience to Google services and all the security features available with their Google Account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-01-2021 07:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 07:21 IST
Google Workspace admins can now deploy, manage GCPW in console settings

Google Workspace admins can now deploy and manage Google Credential Provider for Windows (GCPW) easily in the Admin console settings itself, superseding registry settings.

The new, organization-specific installation file and setting management in the Admin console makes it easier to deploy and manage GCPW in any organization. GCPW an aspect of 'Enhanced desktop security for Windows' and it lets users sign in to Windows devices with the Google Account they use for work, providing them with a single sign-on experience to Google services and all the security features available with their Google Account.

After setting up GCPW on a new device, users can:

  • Sign in to a Microsoft Windows 10 device using their Google Workspace Account.
  • Take advantage of security protections on Windows 10 devices, including 2-step verification (2SV) and login challenges.
  • Access Google Workspace and other single sign-on (SSO) apps without the need to re-enter their credentials.

"With this launch, you can configure and manage GCPW in the Admin console instead of in each device's registry settings. This can make setting up and updating GCPW deployments less manual and time-consuming if you don't have standard software deployment tools," Google wrote in a blog post.

How to set up GCPW in a new device?

Firstly, download a GCPW installation file customized for your company from the Admin console. After GCPW is installed, you can manage GCPW settings in the Admin console. When a user signs in to a device managed with GCPW, GCPW fetches and applies the settings from in the Admin console. GCPW settings in the Admin console may take up to one hour to be implemented on the device. If it is already installed, you can set a token to manage GCPW from the Admin console.

Users willing to work with exiting registry settings instead of Admin console settings can leave GCPW settings in the Admin console as not configured.

Availability

The new Admin console settings are rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga: Lenovo's thinnest ThinkPad ever is just over 11mm thin

Lenovo has unveiled its thinnest ThinkPad ever, ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, which is covered with titanium material and is just 0.43 inches thick over 11mm.The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a part of Intels Project Athena innovation pr...

Mexico could buy 24 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico is considering acquiring 24 million doses of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and will receive its first batch of AstraZeneca jabs from Argentina to finish production of them, a top Mexican health official said. Deputy Health Minis...

Indonesia uses unmanned undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, 'black boxes'

Indonesia has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to help divers search for the remains of victims and recover the flight recorders from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea three days ago soon after takeoff. The Boeing...

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Malaysias King Al-Sultan Abdullah declared a state of emergency across the country on Tuesday to curb the spread of COVID-19, after consenting to a request from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing a leadership challenge. An emerg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021