Google Workspace admins can now deploy, manage GCPW in console settings

Google Workspace admins can now deploy and manage Google Credential Provider for Windows (GCPW) easily in the Admin console settings itself, superseding registry settings.

The new, organization-specific installation file and setting management in the Admin console makes it easier to deploy and manage GCPW in any organization. GCPW an aspect of 'Enhanced desktop security for Windows' and it lets users sign in to Windows devices with the Google Account they use for work, providing them with a single sign-on experience to Google services and all the security features available with their Google Account.

After setting up GCPW on a new device, users can:

Sign in to a Microsoft Windows 10 device using their Google Workspace Account.

Take advantage of security protections on Windows 10 devices, including 2-step verification (2SV) and login challenges.

Access Google Workspace and other single sign-on (SSO) apps without the need to re-enter their credentials.

"With this launch, you can configure and manage GCPW in the Admin console instead of in each device's registry settings. This can make setting up and updating GCPW deployments less manual and time-consuming if you don't have standard software deployment tools," Google wrote in a blog post.

How to set up GCPW in a new device?

Firstly, download a GCPW installation file customized for your company from the Admin console. After GCPW is installed, you can manage GCPW settings in the Admin console. When a user signs in to a device managed with GCPW, GCPW fetches and applies the settings from in the Admin console. GCPW settings in the Admin console may take up to one hour to be implemented on the device. If it is already installed, you can set a token to manage GCPW from the Admin console.

Users willing to work with exiting registry settings instead of Admin console settings can leave GCPW settings in the Admin console as not configured.

Availability

The new Admin console settings are rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.