WhastApp: Policy update doesn't affect privacy of personal messaging

Responding to some of the common questions about WhatsApp’s Privacy Policy, the Facebook-owned messaging platform assured its two billion users that it continues to protect their private messages with end-to-end encryption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:17 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

WhatsApp on Tuesday said that the new policy update does not affect the privacy and security of personal messaging in any way, instead, it includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional.

"Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read your messages or hear your calls with your friends, family, and co-workers on WhatsApp. Whatever you share, it stays between you. That's because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment," says the WhatsApp FAQ page.

WhatsApp noted that Groups continue to remain private and end-to-end encrypted and none of the data is shared with Facebook for ads purposes.

Further, WhatsApp said that it does not share users' contacts lists with the other Facebook-owned apps, adding that it access only the phone numbers to make messaging fast and reliable.

The FAQ page noted that messaging with businesses is different than personal messaging with family or friends.

"Some large businesses need to use hosting services to manage their communication, which is why we're giving businesses the option to use secure hosting services from Facebook to manage WhatsApp chats with their customers, answer questions, and send helpful information like purchase receipts. But whether you communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you're saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook. To make sure you're informed, we clearly label conversations with businesses that are choosing to use hosting services from Facebook," WhatsApp explained.

