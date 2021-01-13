Left Menu
Soccer-Palmeiras qualify for Libertadores final despite defeat to River

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:15 IST
Soccer-Palmeiras qualify for Libertadores final despite defeat to River

Argentina's River Plate beat Palmeiras 2-0 in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final on Tuesday but it was not enough to overturn a 3-0 defeat from the first leg as the Brazilians advanced to the final on aggregate. In a thrilling tie in Sao Paulo, the game hinged on a series of contentious decisions that went against the visitors after consultations with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

River, 2-0 up at halftime, had a third goal disallowed early in the second half before a penalty award was rescinded with 10 minutes left after a VAR decision. They also had Roberto Rojas sent off for a soft second yellow card with 18 minutes remaining.

Palmeiras will play either Boca Juniors or Santos in the final of the Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of UEFA's Champions League, later this month. (Writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

25th Amendment is zero risk to me but will haunt Joe Biden: Donald Trump

US outgoing President Donald Trump on Tuesday local time said that the 25th Amendment poses zero risk to him but will haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. Trump speaking from the Mexico border wall in Alamo in Texas, in his first p...

New York judge's son arrested over involvement in Capitol violence

A week after the chaotic and violent scenes erupted in the US Capitol, the son of a county judge in New York has been arrested for his role in the deadly attack. According to a report by The New York Times, Aaron Mostofsky, son of Kings Cou...

Trump defends his "totally appropriate" speech before Capitol riots

Justifying his remarks to supporters just before chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the US Capitol, President Donald Trump on Tuesday local time said that it was totally appropriate. Theyve analyzed my speech and my words and my final pa...
