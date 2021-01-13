Soccer-Palmeiras qualify for Libertadores final despite defeat to River

Argentina's River Plate beat Palmeiras 2-0 in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final on Tuesday but it was not enough to overturn a 3-0 defeat from the first leg as the Brazilians advanced to the final on aggregate. In a thrilling tie in Sao Paulo, the game hinged on a series of contentious decisions that went against the visitors after consultations with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

River, 2-0 up at halftime, had a third goal disallowed early in the second half before a penalty award was rescinded with 10 minutes left after a VAR decision. They also had Roberto Rojas sent off for a soft second yellow card with 18 minutes remaining.

Palmeiras will play either Boca Juniors or Santos in the final of the Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of UEFA's Champions League, later this month. (Writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

