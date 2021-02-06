Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

Now, where's the password? German prosecutors have confiscated more than 50 million euros ($60 million) worth of bitcoin from a fraudster. The man was sentenced to jail and has since served his term, maintaining his silence throughout while police made repeated failed efforts to crack the code to access more than 1,700 bitcoin, said a prosecutor in the Bavarian town of Kempten.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly

A dog who repeatedly invaded the pitch during a friendly soccer match between Serbia's second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac was sent off after play had been stopped several times in bizarre fashion on Friday. Belgrade daily Sportski Zurnal published a photograph on its website of referee Marko Ivkovic flashing a red card to the dog who had chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off. Police seize $60 million of bitcoin! Now, where's the password?

German prosecutors have confiscated more than 50 million euros ($60 million) worth of bitcoin from a fraudster. There's only one problem: they can't unlock the money because he won't give them the password. The man was sentenced to jail and has since served his term, maintaining his silence throughout while police made repeated failed efforts to crack the code to access more than 1,700 bitcoin, said a prosecutor in the Bavarian town of Kempten. This newly discovered chameleon is so tiny it can fit on your fingertip

Scientists say they discovered a sunflower seed-sized subspecies of chameleon that may well be the smallest reptile on Earth. Two of the miniature lizards, one male and one female, were discovered by a German-Madagascan expedition team in northern Madagascar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

