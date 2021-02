BRIEF-Facebook Says Will Temporarily Reduce Distribution Of Political Content In News Feed For Small Percent Of People In Canada, Brazil & Indonesia This Week

Facebook Inc: * FACEBOOK-OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS CO TO WORK TO UNDERSTAND PEOPLES’ VARIED PREFERENCES FOR POLITICAL CONTENT AND TEST NUMBER OF APPROACHES BASED ON THAT

* FACEBOOK SAYS WILL TEMPORARILY REDUCE DISTRIBUTION OF POLITICAL CONTENT IN NEWS FEED FOR SMALL PERCENT OF PEOPLE IN CANADA, BRAZIL&INDONESIA THIS WEEK * FACEBOOK-DURING INITIAL TESTS CO TO EXPLORE VARIETY OF WAYS TO RANK POLITICAL CONTENT IN PEOPLE’S FEEDS USING DIFFERENT SIGNALS

* FACEBOOK SAYS WILL TEMPORARILY REDUCE DISTRIBUTION OF POLITICAL CONTENT IN NEWS FEED FOR SMALL PERCENT OF PEOPLE IN U.S. IN COMING WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

