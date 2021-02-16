Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specs leaked ahead of official launch

The Realme Narzo 30 series will reportedly launch in India at the end of this month, with a leaked poster suggesting that there will be two models in the series- Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

Meanwhile, key specifications of the top-tier model in the series i.e. the Realme Narzo 30 Pro have surfaced online. According to tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on Twitter, the Narzo 30 Pro will basically be a rebrand of the Realme Q2 which debuted in China late last year.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The back of the phone is said to house a triple camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The handset is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro Full specification -📱6.5" FHD+ 120Hz LCD🔲MTK Dimensity 800U SoC📸48+8+2mp🤳16mp🔋5000mAh🔌30W(Basically rebranded Realme Q2)This time only -🔴Realme Narzo 30 A & Realme Narzo 30 Pro is launching & some🎧device.#realmeNext- Realme 8 & 8 Pro 😉😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/WFjbLxj1Lv — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) February 16, 2021

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is said to feature MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G octa-core processor which will likely pair with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The device will run on Android 11 OS.

Recently, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth talked about making 5G smartphones more economical than the Realme X7 which is priced at Rs 19,999 in India, suggesting that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be a budget 5G smartphone from the company.