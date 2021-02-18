Left Menu

G Suite for Education rebrands as Google Workspace for Education

Google Workspace for Education will include all tools such as Google Classroom, Meet, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides, to name a few, but it will be available in four distinct editions as opposed to G Suite for Education which was available only in two editions. Google says these changes will help meet the diverse needs of institutions worldwide- from Pre-K to PhD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-02-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 06:10 IST
G Suite for Education rebrands as Google Workspace for Education
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google on Wednesday announced the rebranding of G Suite for Education as "Google Workspace for Education" in order to offer greater choice and flexibility in selecting the best tools to empower institutions around the globe.

"Today we're introducing the next era of G Suite for Education: Google Workspace for Education. More than 170 million students and educators worldwide rely on our suite of tools. With the launch of Google Workspace for Education, everything you need to teach, learn, connect, and share will remain all in one place, accessible from anywhere on any device," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google Workspace for Education will include all tools such as Google Classroom, Meet, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides, to name a few, but it will be available in four distinct editions as opposed to G Suite for Education which was available only in two editions. Google says these changes will help meet the diverse needs of institutions worldwide- from Pre-K to PhD.

The four editions include:

  1. Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals - the new name for the free edition of G Suite for Education. Besides a new name, you'll also see new features
  2. Google Workspace for Education Standard - this edition includes all the features of Education Fundamentals along with advanced security and analytics tools to provide institutions with enhanced security
  3. Teaching and Learning Upgrade - it includes all the capabilities of Education Fundamentals or Standard edition along with enhanced video communication capabilities in Google Meet, features to enrich class experiences in Classroom and tools to drive academic integrity and transform learning
  4. Google Workspace for Education Plus - the new name for G Suite Enterprise for Education. It includes all the enhanced security features and tools from Education Fundamentals, Standard and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade and more features like cloud search and faster support from a team of specialists, among others.

Currently, Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals and Education Plus editions are available while the Education Standard and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade can be purchased starting April 14, 2021.

Choice, flexibility and simplicity will continue to be guiding pillars for Google Workspace for Education, now and in the future. Whichever edition is right for you, we hope our tools keep empowering your school community to better collaborate and manage classes efficiently and securely.

Google

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden''s Medicare pick would be 1st Black woman to hold post

President Joe Biden has picked a former Obama administration official to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency oversees government health insurance programs covering more than 1 out of 3 Americans and is a linchpin ...

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 7 a day earlier

China reported 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases on Feb. 17, official data showed on Thursday, up from seven a day earlier but once again there were no locally transmitted infections.The National Health Commission said in a statement that all ...

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

Boeing Co issued a technical bulletin to airlines reminding them to ensure pilots closely monitor the airplanes state and flight path to prevent a loss of control in flight, according to a document seen by Reuters.The bulletin, dated Feb. 1...

The GameStop testimonies: Key quotes

Ahead of a grilling by lawmakers over the frenzied trading in retailer GameStop, Melvin Capital Management Chief Executive Gabriel Plotkin, Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev and Keith Gill, a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, laid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021