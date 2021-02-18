G Suite for Education rebrands as Google Workspace for Education

Google on Wednesday announced the rebranding of G Suite for Education as "Google Workspace for Education" in order to offer greater choice and flexibility in selecting the best tools to empower institutions around the globe.

"Today we're introducing the next era of G Suite for Education: Google Workspace for Education. More than 170 million students and educators worldwide rely on our suite of tools. With the launch of Google Workspace for Education, everything you need to teach, learn, connect, and share will remain all in one place, accessible from anywhere on any device," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google Workspace for Education will include all tools such as Google Classroom, Meet, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides, to name a few, but it will be available in four distinct editions as opposed to G Suite for Education which was available only in two editions. Google says these changes will help meet the diverse needs of institutions worldwide- from Pre-K to PhD.

The four editions include:

Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals - the new name for the free edition of G Suite for Education. Besides a new name, you'll also see new features Google Workspace for Education Standard - this edition includes all the features of Education Fundamentals along with advanced security and analytics tools to provide institutions with enhanced security Teaching and Learning Upgrade - it includes all the capabilities of Education Fundamentals or Standard edition along with enhanced video communication capabilities in Google Meet, features to enrich class experiences in Classroom and tools to drive academic integrity and transform learning Google Workspace for Education Plus - the new name for G Suite Enterprise for Education. It includes all the enhanced security features and tools from Education Fundamentals, Standard and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade and more features like cloud search and faster support from a team of specialists, among others.

Currently, Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals and Education Plus editions are available while the Education Standard and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade can be purchased starting April 14, 2021.