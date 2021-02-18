Left Menu

Google Meet adds 'mute all participants' feature for Education accounts

Google says the new 'mute all participants' feature will give meeting hosts more control by helping them prevent or stop disruptions coming from unmuted users. This feature is available for desktop users and will expand to other platforms in the coming months.

California | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:39 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google Meet has added the ability for meeting hosts to mute all participants at once. However, the feature is currently limited to Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals and Education Plus customers.

The 'mute all participants' feature will be available by default to meeting hosts. To use this option during a video call, head over to the top right corner of the screen and click People > Mute all.

Google says the new 'mute all' feature will give meeting hosts more control by helping them prevent or stop disruptions coming from unmuted users. This feature is available for desktop users and will expand to other platforms in the coming months.

While meeting creators and calendar event owners can mute all participants at the same time, they do not have the ability to unmute them. Google Meet participants will be able to unmute themselves as needed.

The mute all participants feature is currently rolling out only to Rapid Release domains and it will take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible. Additionally, it will be released to Scheduled Release domains starting March 3, 2021.

In the coming months, the new host option to mute all participants in Google Meet will launch to additional Google Workspace editions including Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.

