HDFC Sec blocks trading in NSE cash for limited period; bourse says ops normal

All other segments are working fine. Within 15 minutes, which saw a quick clarification from the NSE about its operations being normal, the domestic brokerage put out another tweet asking customers to place orders through NSE cash segment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:17 IST
HDFC Securities

Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities blocked trading in NSE's cash segment for its clients for a limited period due to a "technical glitch".

Largest bourse NSE, which had suffered a nearly four-hour trading halt last week, due to telecom connectivity issues, said all the operations across its platforms are "functioning smooth and normal".

At 1001 hrs, HDFC Securities tweeted from its official handle, saying, "We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine." Within 15 minutes, which saw a quick clarification from the NSE about its operations being normal, the domestic brokerage put out another tweet asking customers to place orders through NSE cash segment. NSE's smaller rival BSE said there are no issues on fresh orders or square-offs at Asia's oldest stock bourse.

BSE's chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan clarified that the statement was in response to brokers and investors reporting problems on Twitter on a "competing exchange" in the morning. He added that no one has reported any problems in trading at BSE either on Monday or any day last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

